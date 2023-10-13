Some Causes and Features of Nighttime Incontinence in Children
Cause
Common Features*
Tests
Infrequent, hard, pebblelike, or very large stools
Sometimes abdominal discomfort
In children who consume a constipating diet (for example, excessive milk and dairy products and few fruits and vegetables)
Usually doctor's examination alone
Sometimes an x-ray of the abdomen
Recording the timing, frequency, and volume of stool in a journal (stooling diary)
Developmental delay
No daytime incontinence
More common among boys and heavy sleepers
Possibly family members who had wet the bed
A doctor's examination alone
Increased urine output, which can have many causes, such as
Vary by the disorder
For diabetes mellitus, urine tests for glucose (sugar) and ketones and/or a blood test†
For diabetes insipidus or sickle cell disease, blood tests
Sometimes in children who snore and have pauses in breathing that last 15 seconds or more during sleep followed by loud snorts
Excessive daytime sleepiness
Enlarged tonsils, adenoids, or both
A sleep study test
Spinal defects (for example, spina bifida), leading to difficulty emptying the bladder (urinary retention)
Obvious spinal defects, a dimple or hair tuft in the lower back, and weakness or decreased sensation in the legs and feet
X-rays of the lower back
Sometimes MRI of the spine
Stress‡
School problems, social isolation or problems, and family stress (such as divorce or separation of the parents)
A doctor’s examination alone
Recording the timing, frequency, and volume of urine in a journal (voiding diary)
Pain while urinating, blood in the urine, the need to urinate frequently, and a sense of needing to urinate urgently
Fever
Abdominal pain
Urinalysis and urine culture
If urine culture and urinalysis results are positive and especially if kidney infection, possible ultrasonography and voiding cystourethrogram (x-rays taken before, during, and after urination)
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† Diabetes does not typically cause incontinence until blood sugar (glucose) levels are high enough to cause glucose to enter the urine.
‡ Stress is a cause primarily when incontinence is sudden.
MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.