Some Causes and Features of Indigestion
Cause
Common Features*
Tests
Cancer (such as cancer of the esophagus or stomach cancer)
Chronic, vague discomfort
Later, dysphagia with esophageal cancer or early satiety with stomach cancer
Weight loss
Upper digestive tract endoscopy (examination of the esophagus, stomach, and duodenum using a flexible viewing tube called an endoscope)
CT of the abdomen
Change in bowel habits, such as diarrhea, bloating, or greasy stools
Iron deficiency anemia that has no other cause
Blood tests
Endoscopic biopsy of tissue from the small intestine
Coronary ischemia (inadequate blood flow to the coronary arteries)
Sometimes in people who have symptoms when exerting themselves
Risk factors for heart disorders (such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and/or high cholesterol levels)
Electrocardiography (ECG)
Blood tests
Sometimes stress testing
Medications (such as bisphosphonates, erythromycin and other macrolide antibiotics, estrogens, iron, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs [NSAIDs], and potassium) or illicit drugs
In people who are taking a medication that can cause indigestion
Symptoms occur shortly after taking the medication
A doctor’s examination
Sometimes difficulty swallowing liquids and solids
Heartburn and/or sometimes reflux of acid or stomach contents into mouth
Symptoms sometimes triggered by lying down
Relief with antacids
A doctor's examination
Sometimes trying treatment with medications to suppress acid production
Sometimes endoscopy of the upper digestive tract
Sometimes pH testing of the esophagus (pH is a measure of acidity)
Burning or gnawing pain occurring before meals that may be relieved by eating food or taking antacids, histamine-2 (H2) blockers, or proton pump inhibitors (PPIs)
May awaken people at night
A doctor's examination
Sometimes endoscopy of the upper digestive tract
Sometimes testing for Helicobacter pylori infection
Poor stomach emptying (gastroparesis)—usually due to other disorders such as diabetes, connective tissue disorders, and/or neurologic disorders
Nausea, abdominal pain, and sometimes vomiting
Early satiety
Sometimes in people who are known to have a causative disorder
Endoscopy of the upper digestive tract and/or nuclear scanning to evaluate stomach emptying
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present. Features overlap between causes.
CT = computed tomography.