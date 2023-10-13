skip to main content
Some Antiviral Medications for Herpesvirus Infections

Medication

Common Uses

Some Side Effects

Genital herpes

Herpes zoster (shingles)

Chickenpox

Few serious side effects

Rarely, kidney damage

Rarely, in people with a weakened immune system, thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP) and hemolytic-uremic syndrome (HUS)

Cytomegalovirus infections, including retinitis (infection of the retina of the eye)

Kidney damage

Oral and genital herpes

Herpes zoster (shingles)

Chickenpox

Few serious side effects

Cytomegalovirus infections

Kidney damage

Electrolyte disturbances

Genital ulcers (reversible once the medication is stopped)

Cytomegalovirus infections, including retinitis

Low white blood cell count

Cytomegalovirus infections in people who have had a bone marrow and renal transplant

Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea

Swelling of lower legs or hands

Cough

Headache

Fatigue

Abdominal pain

Cytomegalovirus infections that are resistant to other medications

Change in taste (dysgeusia)

Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea

Cold sores

Few side effects

Redness at site of application

Herpes simplex keratitis (infection of the cornea)

Stinging of the eyes

Swelling of the eyelids

Genital herpes

Herpes zoster (shingles)

Chickenpox

Cytomegalovirus infections

Vidarabine (as ointment applied to the eyes)

Herpes simplex keratitis

Irritation of the eyes

Sensitivity to light

