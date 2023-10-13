Some Antiviral Medications for Herpesvirus Infections
Medication
Common Uses
Some Side Effects
Herpes zoster (shingles)
Few serious side effects
Rarely, kidney damage
Rarely, in people with a weakened immune system, thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP) and hemolytic-uremic syndrome (HUS)
Cytomegalovirus infections, including retinitis (infection of the retina of the eye)
Kidney damage
Oral and genital herpes
Herpes zoster (shingles)
Few serious side effects
Kidney damage
Genital ulcers (reversible once the medication is stopped)
Cytomegalovirus infections, including retinitis
Low white blood cell count
Cytomegalovirus infections in people who have had a bone marrow and renal transplant
Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea
Swelling of lower legs or hands
Cough
Headache
Fatigue
Abdominal pain
Cytomegalovirus infections that are resistant to other medications
Change in taste (dysgeusia)
Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea
Few side effects
Redness at site of application
Herpes simplex keratitis (infection of the cornea)
Stinging of the eyes
Swelling of the eyelids
Herpes zoster (shingles)
Vidarabine (as ointment applied to the eyes)
Irritation of the eyes
Sensitivity to light