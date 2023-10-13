Some Antihypertensive Medications* for High Blood Pressure in Children
Type
Examples
Some Side Effects
Beta-blocker
AtenololAtenolol
Slow heart rate, problems with electrical conduction in the heart, dizziness, depressed mood, poor appetite, fatigue, or wheezing (when given at high doses)
Alpha-agonist
ClonidineClonidine
Drowsiness, fatigue, dizziness
Alpha-beta blocker
LabetalolLabetalol
Low blood pressure when the child stands, swelling, slow heart rate
—
CaptoprilCaptopril
Common side effects: Cough, headache, dizziness
Severe side effects: Serious injury to a fetus, increased potassium level in the blood, kidney injury, angioedema (allergic swelling that affects the face, lips, and windpipe and may interfere with breathing)
EnalaprilEnalapril
LisinoprilLisinopril
Angiotensin II receptor blockersAngiotensin II receptor blockers
—
CandesartanCandesartan
Common side effects: Headache, dizziness
Severe side effects: Serious injury to a fetus, increased potassium level in the blood, kidney injury
LosartanLosartan
ValsartanValsartan
—
AmlodipineAmlodipine
Common side effects: Flushing, dizziness, swelling of the lower legs or hands
Severe side effect: Angioedema
IsradipineIsradipine
Nifedipine (extended-release tablet only)Nifedipine (extended-release tablet only)
—
ChlorothiazideChlorothiazide
Common side effects: Dizziness, decreased potassium level in the blood, increased blood sugar
Severe side effects: Heart rhythm changes, sudden yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice), pancreatitis
ChlorthalidoneChlorthalidone
HydrochlorothiazideHydrochlorothiazide
—
HydralazineHydralazine
Headache, dizziness
MinoxidilMinoxidil
Common side effects: Dizziness, hairiness, fluid retention
Severe side effects: Heart failure, fluid retention in the lungs (pulmonary edema), Stevens-Johnson syndrome
* These medications are given by mouth.