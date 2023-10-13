skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Some Antihypertensive Medications* for High Blood Pressure in Children

Type

Examples

Some Side Effects

Adrenergic blockers

Beta-blocker

AtenololAtenolol

Slow heart rate, problems with electrical conduction in the heart, dizziness, depressed mood, poor appetite, fatigue, or wheezing (when given at high doses)

Alpha-agonist

ClonidineClonidine

Drowsiness, fatigue, dizziness

Alpha-beta blocker

LabetalolLabetalol

Low blood pressure when the child stands, swelling, slow heart rate

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors

CaptoprilCaptopril

Common side effects: Cough, headache, dizziness

Severe side effects: Serious injury to a fetus, increased potassium level in the blood, kidney injury, angioedema (allergic swelling that affects the face, lips, and windpipe and may interfere with breathing)

EnalaprilEnalapril

LisinoprilLisinopril

Angiotensin II receptor blockersAngiotensin II receptor blockers

CandesartanCandesartan

Common side effects: Headache, dizziness

Severe side effects: Serious injury to a fetus, increased potassium level in the blood, kidney injury

LosartanLosartan

ValsartanValsartan

Calcium channel blockers

AmlodipineAmlodipine

Common side effects: Flushing, dizziness, swelling of the lower legs or hands

Severe side effect: Angioedema

IsradipineIsradipine

Nifedipine (extended-release tablet only)Nifedipine (extended-release tablet only)

Thiazide diuretics

ChlorothiazideChlorothiazide

Common side effects: Dizziness, decreased potassium level in the blood, increased blood sugar

Severe side effects: Heart rhythm changes, sudden yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice), pancreatitis

ChlorthalidoneChlorthalidone

HydrochlorothiazideHydrochlorothiazide

Direct vasodilators

HydralazineHydralazine

Headache, dizziness

MinoxidilMinoxidil

Common side effects: Dizziness, hairiness, fluid retention

Severe side effects: Heart failure, fluid retention in the lungs (pulmonary edema), Stevens-Johnson syndrome

* These medications are given by mouth.

In these topics