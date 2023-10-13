skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Some Antihypertensive Drugs* for High Blood Pressure in Children

Type

Examples

Some Side Effects

Adrenergic blockers

Beta-blocker

Slow heart rate, problems with electrical conduction in the heart, dizziness, fatigue, or wheezing (when given at high doses)

Alpha-agonist

Drowsiness, fatigue, dizziness

Alpha-beta blocker

Low blood pressure when the child stands, swelling, slow heart rate

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors

Common side effects: Cough, headache, dizziness

Severe side effects: Serious injury to a fetus, increased potassium level in the blood, kidney injury, angioedema (allergic swelling that affects the face, lips, and windpipe and may interfere with breathing)

Common side effects: Headache, dizziness

Severe side effects: Serious injury to a fetus, increased potassium level in the blood, kidney injury

Calcium channel blockers

Dihydropyridines

Common side effects: Flushing, dizziness, swelling of the lower legs or hands

Severe side effect: Angioedema

Thiazide diuretics

Common side effects: Dizziness, decreased potassium level in the blood, increased blood sugar

Severe side effects: Heart rhythm changes, sudden yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice), pancreatitis

Vasodilators

Direct

Headache, dizziness

Common side effects: Dizziness, hairiness, fluid retention

Severe side effects: Heart failure, fluid retention in the lungs (pulmonary edema), Stevens-Johnson syndrome

* These drugs are given by mouth.

In these topics