Some Antihypertensive Drugs* for High Blood Pressure in Children
Type
Examples
Some Side Effects
Beta-blocker
Slow heart rate, problems with electrical conduction in the heart, dizziness, fatigue, or wheezing (when given at high doses)
Alpha-agonist
Drowsiness, fatigue, dizziness
Alpha-beta blocker
Low blood pressure when the child stands, swelling, slow heart rate
—
Common side effects: Cough, headache, dizziness
Severe side effects: Serious injury to a fetus, increased potassium level in the blood, kidney injury, angioedema (allergic swelling that affects the face, lips, and windpipe and may interfere with breathing)
—
Common side effects: Headache, dizziness
Severe side effects: Serious injury to a fetus, increased potassium level in the blood, kidney injury
Dihydropyridines
Common side effects: Flushing, dizziness, swelling of the lower legs or hands
Severe side effect: Angioedema
—
Common side effects: Dizziness, decreased potassium level in the blood, increased blood sugar
Severe side effects: Heart rhythm changes, sudden yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice), pancreatitis
Direct
Headache, dizziness
Common side effects: Dizziness, hairiness, fluid retention
Severe side effects: Heart failure, fluid retention in the lungs (pulmonary edema), Stevens-Johnson syndrome
* These drugs are given by mouth.