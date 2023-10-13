skip to main content
Some Antihistamines

Drug

Degree of Anticholinergic Effects*

Degree of Drowsiness†

Nonprescription (over-the-counter)

Moderate

Some

Few to none

Little to none in most people and moderate in some people

Moderate

Some

Strong

Moderate

Few to none

Little to none

Strong

Extreme

Few to none

Little to none

Few to none

Little to none

Prescription

Acrivastine‡

Few to none

Little to none

Few to none

Some

Moderate

Some

Moderate

Some

Moderate

Extreme

Few to none

Little to none

Mizolastine

Few to none

Little to none

Strong

Extreme

* Anticholinergic effects include dry mouth, blurred vision, constipation, difficulty with urination, confusion, and light-headedness (particularly after a person stands up). Older people are particularly susceptible to these effects.

† The degree of drowsiness varies, depending on the dose, other active ingredients in the formulation (as in formulations that contain a decongestant plus an antihistamine), and the person.

