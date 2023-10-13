Some Antihistamines
Drug
Degree of Anticholinergic Effects*
Degree of Drowsiness†
Nonprescription (over-the-counter)
Moderate
Some
Few to none
Little to none in most people and moderate in some people
Moderate
Some
Strong
Moderate
Few to none
Little to none
Strong
Extreme
Few to none
Little to none
Few to none
Little to none
Prescription
Acrivastine‡
Few to none
Little to none
Few to none
Some
Moderate
Some
Moderate
Some
Moderate
Extreme
Few to none
Little to none
Mizolastine
Few to none
Little to none
Strong
Extreme
* Anticholinergic effects include dry mouth, blurred vision, constipation, difficulty with urination, confusion, and light-headedness (particularly after a person stands up). Older people are particularly susceptible to these effects.
† The degree of drowsiness varies, depending on the dose, other active ingredients in the formulation (as in formulations that contain a decongestant plus an antihistamine), and the person.