Reasons for Not Adhering to Treatment with Medication

  • Forgetting to take the medication

  • Not understanding or misinterpreting the instructions

  • Experiencing side effects (the treatment may be perceived as worse than the disorder)

  • Finding the medication to taste or smell bad

  • Finding restrictions while taking the medication to be inconvenient (for example, having to avoid sunlight, alcohol, or milk products)

  • Having to take the medication very frequently or follow complicated instructions

  • Denying the disorder (repressing the diagnosis or its significance)

  • Believing that the medication cannot help or is not needed

  • Mistakenly believing that the disorder has been sufficiently treated (for example, thinking an infection is over just because the fever disappears)

  • Fearing dependence on the medication

  • Worrying about the expense

  • Not caring (being apathetic) about getting better

  • Encountering obstacles (for example, having difficulty swallowing tablets or capsules, having problems opening bottles, or being unable to obtain the medication)

  • Distrusting the health care professional

