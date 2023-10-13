Primary Tumors That Originate in or Near the Spinal Cord*
Type of Tumor
Origin
Cancer Status
Astrocytoma
Cells of the tissue that supports nerve cells
Cancerous
Chordoma
Certain cells of the embryo that are involved in the development of the spine
Cancerous and invasive but spreads slowly
Ependymoma
Cells lining the canal in the center of the spinal cord
Noncancerous or cancerous
Meningioma
Cells of the layers of tissue covering the spinal cord (meninges)
Mostly noncancerous but may recur
Recurrences sometimes cancerous
Neurofibroma
Cells that support peripheral nerves (the nerves outside the brain and spinal cord)
Usually noncancerous
Myxopapillary ependymoma
Nerve tissue outside the spinal cord
Noncancerous but may recur
Schwannoma
Cells (called Schwann cells) that wrap around peripheral nerve fibers, forming the myelin sheath
Usually noncancerous
* These tumors can occur in children and adults.