Primary Lymphedemas
Disorder
Age at Symptom Onset
Comments
Congenital lymphedema
Before age 2 years
Milroy disease, a subtype, also causes jaundice (yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes) and diarrhea.
Lymphedema praecox
2–35 years
Typically occurs in females at the onset of menses
Meige disease, a subtype, also causes the person to have extra eyelashes, cleft palate, and swelling of the legs, arms, and face.
Lymphedema tarda
After age 35 years
Some (but not all) affected people may have family members with this disorder.