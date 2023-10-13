Preventing Postpartum Depression
Women can take steps to combat feelings of sadness after having a baby:
Getting as much rest as possible—for example, by napping when the baby naps
Not trying to do everything—for example, by not trying to keep a spotless house and make home-cooked meals all the time
Asking for help from family members and friends
Talking to someone (husband or partner, family members, or friends) about their feelings.
Showering and dressing each day
Getting out of the house frequently—for example, to run an errand, meet with friends, or take a walk
Spending time alone with their partner
Talking with other mothers about common experiences and feelings
Joining a support group for women with depression
Recognizing that fatigue, difficulty concentrating, and doubts about being a mother are normal in new mothers and that these effects usually pass