Preventing or Managing Postpartum Blues

Women can take steps to combat feelings of sadness after having a baby:

  • Getting as much rest as possible—for example, by napping when the baby naps

  • Focusing on caring for the baby and themselves and not trying to do everything—for example, by not trying to keep a spotless house and cook meals all the time

  • Having a strong support network, which may include a partner, family, or friends, and asking for help

  • Sharing care of the baby and other children and household tasks with their partner

  • Talking to someone (partner, family members, or friends) about their feelings

  • Showering and dressing each day

  • Getting out of the house frequently—for example, to run an errand, meet with friends, or take a walk

  • Setting up reliable child care, if possible, and spending some time by themselves or with their partner without the baby

  • Talking with other mothers about common experiences and feelings

  • Recognizing that fatigue, difficulty concentrating, and doubts about being a mother are normal and that these effects usually pass

