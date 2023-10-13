Preventing or Managing Postpartum Blues
Women can take steps to combat feelings of sadness after having a baby:
Getting as much rest as possible—for example, by napping when the baby naps
Focusing on caring for the baby and themselves and not trying to do everything—for example, by not trying to keep a spotless house and cook meals all the time
Having a strong support network, which may include a partner, family, or friends, and asking for help
Sharing care of the baby and other children and household tasks with their partner
Talking to someone (partner, family members, or friends) about their feelings
Showering and dressing each day
Getting out of the house frequently—for example, to run an errand, meet with friends, or take a walk
Setting up reliable child care, if possible, and spending some time by themselves or with their partner without the baby
Talking with other mothers about common experiences and feelings
Recognizing that fatigue, difficulty concentrating, and doubts about being a mother are normal and that these effects usually pass