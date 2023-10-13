skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Polypeptides

Medication

Common Uses

Some Potential Side Effects

Colistin (colistimethate, colistin, polymyxin E)

Ear, eye, or skin infections

Bladder infections (polymyxin B may be used for bladder irrigation)

Serious infections caused by susceptible bacteria that are very resistant to many other antibiotics (colistin and polymyxin B given by injection)

For bacitracin: Can cause contact dermatitis

For colistin and polymyxin B: Kidney and nerve damage (when given by injection)*

* Polypeptide antibiotics are usually applied directly to the ears, skin, or eyes, but colistin and polymyxin B are sometimes given by injection when bacteria are resistant to all other antibiotics and no safer alternatives are available. Bacitracin is not available for injection.

In these topics