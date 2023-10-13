skip to main content
Oxazolidinones

Medication

Common Uses

Some Potential Side Effects

Serious infections caused by susceptible gram-positive bacteria such as Staphylococcus (including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus [MRSA]), Streptococcus, and enterococci (including vancomycin-resistant enterococci) that are resistant to many other antibiotics

Nausea and diarrhea

Headache

Anemia and low white blood cell and platelet counts

Numbness and tingling in the hands and feet (peripheral neuropathy)

Visual disturbances

Serotonin syndrome (confusion, agitation, tremors, or coma) in some people who have growths that sometimes produce excessive amounts of hormone-like substances (such as serotonin) or take selective serotonin-reuptake inhibitors, monamine oxidase inhibitors, or some other medications that affect serotonin levels

Complicated skin infections due to susceptible bacteria, including MRSA

Gastrointestinal upset

Headache

Anemia and a low white blood cell count

