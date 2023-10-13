Oxazolidinones
Medication
Common Uses
Some Potential Side Effects
Serious infections caused by susceptible gram-positive bacteria such as Staphylococcus (including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus [MRSA]), Streptococcus, and enterococci (including vancomycin-resistant enterococci) that are resistant to many other antibiotics
Nausea and diarrhea
Headache
Anemia and low white blood cell and platelet counts
Numbness and tingling in the hands and feet (peripheral neuropathy)
Visual disturbances
Serotonin syndrome (confusion, agitation, tremors, or coma) in some people who have growths that sometimes produce excessive amounts of hormone-like substances (such as serotonin) or take selective serotonin-reuptake inhibitors, monamine oxidase inhibitors, or some other medications that affect serotonin levels
Complicated skin infections due to susceptible bacteria, including MRSA
Gastrointestinal upset
Headache
Anemia and a low white blood cell count