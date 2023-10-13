Nonprescription Remedies for Common Cold Symptoms
Action
Medication
Some Common Side Effects
Analgesics/antipyretics
Relieve aches and pains and reduce fever
Minimal
Stomach irritation
Risk of Reye syndrome in children
Stomach irritation
Stomach irritation
Antihistamines*
Open nasal passages and help relieve sneezing
Drowsiness, dry mouth, and, in older adults, blurred vision, difficulty urinating, constipation, light-headedness when they stand, and confusion
Cough suppressants
May help reduce cough
Confusion and stomach upset
Constipation, drowsiness, difficulty urinating, and stomach upset
Minimal, but at high doses, confusion, nervousness, and irritability
Decongestants, nasal sprays*
Open clogged nasal passages
Xylometazoline
Rebound congestion (worse congestion when the medication wears off) if the medication is used for more than a few days
Decongestants, oral*
Dries runny nose
Palpitations, high blood pressure, nervousness, and insomnia
Anxiety, dizziness, nervousness, and insomnia
Expectorant
May help loosen mucus
Minimal, but at high doses, headache and stomach upset
* Decongestants and antihistamines (whether alone or combined) should not be given to children under 4 years old.