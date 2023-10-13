skip to main content
Nonprescription Remedies for Common Cold Symptoms

Action

Medication

Some Common Side Effects

Analgesics/antipyretics

Relieve aches and pains and reduce fever

Minimal

Stomach irritation

Risk of Reye syndrome in children

Stomach irritation

Stomach irritation

Antihistamines*

Open nasal passages and help relieve sneezing

Drowsiness, dry mouth, and, in older adults, blurred vision, difficulty urinating, constipation, light-headedness when they stand, and confusion

Cough suppressants

May help reduce cough

Confusion and stomach upset

Constipation, drowsiness, difficulty urinating, and stomach upset

Minimal, but at high doses, confusion, nervousness, and irritability

Decongestants, nasal sprays*

Open clogged nasal passages

Xylometazoline

Rebound congestion (worse congestion when the medication wears off) if the medication is used for more than a few days

Decongestants, oral*

Dries runny nose

Palpitations, high blood pressure, nervousness, and insomnia

Anxiety, dizziness, nervousness, and insomnia

Expectorant

May help loosen mucus

Minimal, but at high doses, headache and stomach upset

* Decongestants and antihistamines (whether alone or combined) should not be given to children under 4 years old.

