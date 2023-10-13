skip to main content
Medications Used to Treat Acne

Medication

Some Side Effects

Comments

Kills bacteria (applied to the skin)

Diarrhea (rarely)

Should be avoided in people with inflammatory bowel disease

Very rarely causes methemoglobinemia (a disorder that impairs the ability of the blood to carry oxygen)

Rarely irritated skin

Well-tolerated

Frequent development of bacterial resistance

Irritation, dry skin, redness

Foam propellant is flammable. Fire, flame, and smoking should be avoided immediately after application.

Dry skin

Possible bleaching of clothing and hair

Allergic reactions (rarely)

Unclogs pores (applied to the skin)

Irritated skin (with dryness, redness, and scaling)

Sensitization of skin to sunlight

Requires use of protective clothing and sunscreen during sun exposure

Should be avoided during pregnancy

Irritated skin

Sensitization of skin to sunlight

Requires use of protective clothing and sunscreen during sun exposure

Should be avoided during pregnancy

Some redness, burning

Increased sun sensitivity

Requires use of protective clothing and sunscreen during sun exposure

May lighten skin

Minimally irritating

Should be used cautiously in people with darker skin because of skin-lightening effects but can help lighten areas that darken skin after healing

Glycolic acid

Stinging

Mild irritation

Over-the-counter product in form of a cream, lotion, or solution used in addition to prescription products but no longer commonly used

Stinging

Mild irritation

Over-the-counter product in form of a wash, peel, mask, or lotion used in addition to prescription products

Dryness, redness, and scaling of the skin

Increased sun sensitivity

Requires use of protective clothing and sunscreen during sun exposure

Kills bacteria (taken by mouth)

Sensitization of skin to sunlight

Inexpensive and safe, but must be taken on an empty stomach

Requires use of protective clothing and sunscreen during sun exposure

Sensitization of skin to sunlight

Requires use of protective clothing and sunscreen during sun exposure

Headache

Dizziness

Skin discoloration

Most effective antibiotic according to some experts but is expensive

Stomach upset

Stomach upset

Sensitization of skin to sunlight

Stomach upset

Light-headedness, dizziness, or vertigo

Requires use of protective clothing and sunscreen during sun exposure

Stomach upset

Rash

Unclogs pores (taken by mouth)

Possible harm to a developing fetus

Possible effect on blood cells, the liver, and fat (triglyceride and cholesterol) levels

Dry eyes, chapped lips, and drying of the mucous membranes

Pain or stiffness of large joints and lower back with high dosages

Unclear whether associated with new or worsened inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn disease and ulcerative colitis)

Requires blood tests to check whether the medication is affecting blood cells, the liver, or fat levels

Blocks action of hormones

Redness, scaling or dryness, and itching

For treatment of acne in people 12 years of age and older

Combined (estrogen and progestin) contraceptives (taken by mouth)

High blood pressure (hypertension), blood clots, breakthrough vaginal bleeding (for example, between menstrual periods)

Weight gain

Stomach upset

Headaches

For treatment of acne in females

Light-headedness

Increased urination

Breast tenderness

Stomach upset

For treatment of acne in females

