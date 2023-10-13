Medications Used to Treat Acne
Medication
Some Side Effects
Comments
Kills bacteria (applied to the skin)
Diarrhea (rarely)
Should be avoided in people with inflammatory bowel disease
Very rarely causes methemoglobinemia (a disorder that impairs the ability of the blood to carry oxygen)
Rarely irritated skin
Well-tolerated
Frequent development of bacterial resistance
Irritation, dry skin, redness
Foam propellant is flammable. Fire, flame, and smoking should be avoided immediately after application.
Dry skin
Possible bleaching of clothing and hair
Allergic reactions (rarely)
Unclogs pores (applied to the skin)
Irritated skin (with dryness, redness, and scaling)
Sensitization of skin to sunlight
Requires use of protective clothing and sunscreen during sun exposure
Should be avoided during pregnancy
Irritated skin
Sensitization of skin to sunlight
Requires use of protective clothing and sunscreen during sun exposure
Should be avoided during pregnancy
Some redness, burning
Increased sun sensitivity
Requires use of protective clothing and sunscreen during sun exposure
May lighten skin
Minimally irritating
Should be used cautiously in people with darker skin because of skin-lightening effects but can help lighten areas that darken skin after healing
Glycolic acid
Stinging
Mild irritation
Over-the-counter product in form of a cream, lotion, or solution used in addition to prescription products but no longer commonly used
Stinging
Mild irritation
Over-the-counter product in form of a wash, peel, mask, or lotion used in addition to prescription products
Dryness, redness, and scaling of the skin
Increased sun sensitivity
Requires use of protective clothing and sunscreen during sun exposure
Kills bacteria (taken by mouth)
Sensitization of skin to sunlight
Inexpensive and safe, but must be taken on an empty stomach
Requires use of protective clothing and sunscreen during sun exposure
Sensitization of skin to sunlight
Requires use of protective clothing and sunscreen during sun exposure
Headache
Dizziness
Skin discoloration
Most effective antibiotic according to some experts but is expensive
Stomach upset
Stomach upset
Sensitization of skin to sunlight
Stomach upset
Light-headedness, dizziness, or vertigo
Requires use of protective clothing and sunscreen during sun exposure
Stomach upset
Rash
Unclogs pores (taken by mouth)
Possible harm to a developing fetus
Possible effect on blood cells, the liver, and fat (triglyceride and cholesterol) levels
Dry eyes, chapped lips, and drying of the mucous membranes
Pain or stiffness of large joints and lower back with high dosages
Unclear whether associated with new or worsened inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn disease and ulcerative colitis)
Requires blood tests to check whether the medication is affecting blood cells, the liver, or fat levels
Blocks action of hormones
Redness, scaling or dryness, and itching
For treatment of acne in people 12 years of age and older
Combined (estrogen and progestin) contraceptives (taken by mouth)
High blood pressure (hypertension), blood clots, breakthrough vaginal bleeding (for example, between menstrual periods)
Weight gain
Stomach upset
Headaches
For treatment of acne in females
Light-headedness
Increased urination
Breast tenderness
Stomach upset
For treatment of acne in females