Medications That Can Cause Menstrual Periods to Stop
Type
Examples
Symptoms
Medications and drugs that can increase the production of prolactin*
Antihypertensives
Reserpine
Production of breast milk in women who are not breastfeeding
Antipsychotics
Phenothiazines
Illegal or recreational drugs
Hallucinogens
Estrogen
—
Medications used to treat digestive disorders
Opioids
Tricyclic antidepressants
Medications that affect the balance of female and male hormones
Synthetic androgens
Development of masculine characteristics (such as excess body hair, a deepened voice, and increased muscle size)
Antidepressants (infrequently)
Irregular bleeding
* Prolactin is a hormone that stimulates the breasts to produce milk.