skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Medications That Can Cause Menstrual Periods to Stop

Type

Examples

Symptoms

Medications and drugs that can increase the production of prolactin*

Antihypertensives

Reserpine

Production of breast milk in women who are not breastfeeding

Antipsychotics

Phenothiazines

Illegal or recreational drugs

Hallucinogens

Estrogen

Medications used to treat digestive disorders

Opioids

Tricyclic antidepressants

Medications that affect the balance of female and male hormones

Synthetic androgens

Development of masculine characteristics (such as excess body hair, a deepened voice, and increased muscle size)

Antidepressants (infrequently)

Irregular bleeding

* Prolactin is a hormone that stimulates the breasts to produce milk.

In these topics