Medications for Hypertensive Urgencies in Children
Type
Medication*
Some Side Effects
ClonidineClonidine
Significant drowsiness, fatigue, dizziness, dry mouth
HydralazineHydralazine
Headache, fast heart rate
IsradipineIsradipine
Common side effects: Flushing, swelling of the lower legs or hands
Severe side effects: Angioedema (allergic swelling that affects the face, lips, and windpipe and may interfere with breathing)
Minoxidil Minoxidil
Common side effects: Dizziness, too low blood pressure, fluid retention
Severe side effects: Heart failure, fluid retention in the lungs, Stevens-Johnson syndrome
* These medications are given by mouth (orally).