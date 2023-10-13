Medications for Hypertensive Emergencies in Children
Type
Medication*
Some Side Effects
LabetalolLabetalol
May cause an abnormally slow heart rate or wheezing
NicardipineNicardipine
May cause a fast heart rate
May raise cyclosporine or tacrolimus levels in the blood of children who take these medicationsMay raise cyclosporine or tacrolimus levels in the blood of children who take these medications
Hydralazine†Hydralazine†
Headache, fast heart rate
Sodium nitroprusside†
May cause cyanide toxicity when used for more than 72 hours, or when used in children with kidney failure
May increase pressure in the skull
Esmolol†Esmolol†
May cause a severely abnormally slow heart rate
Enalaprilat†
May cause dizziness and low blood pressure.
* These medications are given by vein (intravenously).
† This medication is used if labetalol or nicardipine cannot be used or does not work.† This medication is used if labetalol or nicardipine cannot be used or does not work.