Medications for Hypertensive Emergencies in Children

Type

Medication*

Some Side Effects

Alpha-beta blocker

LabetalolLabetalol

May cause an abnormally slow heart rate or wheezing

Calcium channel blocker

NicardipineNicardipine

May cause a fast heart rate

May raise cyclosporine or tacrolimus levels in the blood of children who take these medications

Vasodilator

HydralazineHydralazine†

Headache, fast heart rate

Vasodilator

Sodium nitroprusside†

May cause cyanide toxicity when used for more than 72 hours, or when used in children with kidney failure

May increase pressure in the skull

Beta blocker

EsmololEsmolol†

May cause a severely abnormally slow heart rate

Angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor

Enalaprilat†

May cause dizziness and low blood pressure.

* These medications are given by vein (intravenously).

† This medication is used if labetalol or nicardipine cannot be used or does not work.

