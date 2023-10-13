Measurement of Loudness
Loudness is measured on a logarithmic scale. This means that an increase of 10 decibels (dB) represents a 10-fold increase in sound intensity and a doubling of the perceived loudness. Thus, 20 dB is 100 times the intensity of 0 dB and seems 4 times as loud; 30 dB is 1,000 times the intensity of 0 dB and seems 8 times as loud.
Decibels
Example
0
Faintest sound heard by human ear
30
Whisper, quiet library
60
Normal conversation, sewing machine, or typewriter
90
Lawnmower, shop tools, or truck traffic (90 dB for 8 hours per day is the maximum exposure without protection*)
100
Chainsaw, pneumatic drill, or snowmobile (2 hours per day is the maximum exposure without protection)
115
Sandblasting, loud music concert, or automobile horn (15 minutes per day is the maximum exposure without protection)
140
Gun muzzle blast or jet engine (noise causes pain, and even brief exposure injures unprotected ears, and injury may occur even with hearing protectors)
180
Rocket launching pad
* This level is the mandatory federal standard, but protection is recommended for anything more than very brief exposure to sound levels above 85 dB.