Lipid-Lowering Medications
Type
Mechanism of Action
Indications
Some Potential Side Effects
Adenosine triphosphate citrate lyase inhibitor
Bempedoic acidBempedoic acid
Lowers LDL cholesterol by decreasing production in the liver
High LDL cholesterol in people with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or familial hypercholesterolemia in people with at least 1 abnormal gene (heterozygous)
Cold or flu-like illness
Gout flare
Pain in back, arms, or legs
Stomach pain
Angiopoietin-like protein 3 inhibitor
EvinacumabEvinacumab
Lowers triglycerides, LDL and HDL cholesterol by increasing clearance from the bloodstream
Familial hypercholesteremia in people who have 2 abnormal genes (are homozygous)
Decreased energy
Dizziness
Influenza-like illness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Pain in legs or arms
Bile acid binder
CholestyramineCholestyramine
ColestipolColestipol
ColesevelamColesevelam
Bind bile acids in the intestine, causing the acids to be excreted rather than used to make bile and causing the liver to remove more LDL cholesterol from the bloodstream to make bile
High LDL cholesterol
Abdominal pain
Binding of some other drugs (reducing their effectiveness)
Bloating
Constipation
Nausea
Increase in triglyceride level (especially in people with high triglyceride levels)
Cholesterol absorption inhibitor
EzetimibeEzetimibe
Decreases cholesterol absorption in the small intestine
High LDL cholesterol
Few serious side effects
Face and lip swelling (very rare)
Loose stools
Muscle aches (very rare)
Fibric acid derivatives
Bezafibrate*
Ciprofibrate*
FenofibrateFenofibrate
GemfibrozilGemfibrozil
Increase the breakdown of lipids and speed the removal of VLDL from the bloodstream
May decrease VLDL production by the liver
High triglycerides
Dysbetalipoproteinemia
Possibly high VLDL cholesterol
Abdominal pain
Bloating
Diarrhea
Gallstones
High liver enzyme levels
Muscle aches due to inflammation (myositis)
Nausea
Rash
Microsomal triglyceride transfer protein inhibitor
LomitapideLomitapide
Decreases production of triglyceride in the liver so that less is secreted into the bile
Familial hypercholesteremia in people who have 2 abnormal genes (are homozygous)
Diarrhea
Liver damage
Niacin
NiacinNiacin
Decreases LDL, VLDL, and triglycerides, but mechanism is not well understood
High triglycerides
High LDL and VLDL cholesterol
Dysbetalipoproteinemia
Digestive upset
Flushing
Gout
High blood sugar level (hyperglycemia)
High liver enzyme levels
Itching
Ulcers
Omega-3 fatty acids
Omega-3 fatty acids
Lower levels of triglycerides
May decrease production of VLDL
High triglycerides
Belching
Diarrhea
PCSK9 inhibitors
Alirocumab Alirocumab
Lowers level of LDL by increasing removal of LDL from the bloodstream by the liver
Familial hypercholesterolemia and for other people at high risk of coronary artery disease
Flu-like symptoms
Rarely, high liver enzyme levels
Skin reactions at injection sites
EvolocumabEvolocumab
Lowers level of LDL by increasing removal of LDL from the blood stream by the liver
Familial hypercholesterolemia and for other people at high risk of coronary artery disease
Flu-like symptoms
Hives
Skin reactions at injection sites
SiRNA targeting PCSK9
InclisiranInclisiran
Lowers level of LDL by increasing removal of LDL from the blood stream by the liver
Familial hypercholesterolemia and for other people at high risk of coronary artery disease
Skin reactions at injection sites
Joint pain or stiffness
Statins (HMG-CoA reductase inhibitors)
AtorvastatinAtorvastatin
FluvastatinFluvastatin
LovastatinLovastatin
PitavastatinPitavastatin
PravastatinPravastatin
RosuvastatinRosuvastatin
SimvastatinSimvastatin
Block the synthesis of cholesterol, increasing the removal of LDL from the bloodstream
High LDL cholesterol, triglycerides, or both
Bloating
Constipation (mild)
Fatigue
Headache
Loose stools
Rarely, high liver enzyme levels
Rarely, muscle aches due to inflammation (myositis) or degeneration (rhabdomyolysis)
HDL = high density lipoprotein; HMG-CoA = 3-hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl coenzyme A; LDL = low density lipoprotein; PCSK9 = proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9; SiRNA = small interfering ribonucleic acid; VLDL = very low density lipoprotein.
* Not available in the United States.