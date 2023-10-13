skip to main content
Limiting Fat and Cholesterol in the Diet

Type of Fat

Food Sources

Recommendations

Cholesterol

Egg yolks

Meat

Organ meats, such as liver

Poultry

Nonskim dairy products, such as whole milk, cheese, and butter

Eat less of these foods

Monounsaturated

Avocado

Canola oil

Safflower oil

Olive oil

Nuts

Choose these foods in moderation

Polyunsaturated

Some vegetable oils, such as soybean oil and corn oil

Fatty fish, such as salmon, mackerel, herring, and trout

Some nuts and seeds, such as walnuts and sunflower seeds

Choose these foods in moderation

Saturated

Meats and processed meats

Nonskim dairy products, such as whole milk, cheese, and butter

Artificially hydrogenated vegetable oils

Coconut oil

Eat less of these foods (no more than 5 to 7% of total calories)

