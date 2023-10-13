Limiting Fat and Cholesterol in the Diet
Type of Fat
Food Sources
Recommendations
Cholesterol
Egg yolks
Meat
Organ meats, such as liver
Poultry
Nonskim dairy products, such as whole milk, cheese, and butter
Eat less of these foods
Monounsaturated
Avocado
Canola oil
Safflower oil
Olive oil
Nuts
Choose these foods in moderation
Polyunsaturated
Some vegetable oils, such as soybean oil and corn oil
Fatty fish, such as salmon, mackerel, herring, and trout
Some nuts and seeds, such as walnuts and sunflower seeds
Choose these foods in moderation
Saturated
Meats and processed meats
Nonskim dairy products, such as whole milk, cheese, and butter
Artificially hydrogenated vegetable oils
Coconut oil
Eat less of these foods (no more than 5 to 7% of total calories)