Hyperthyroidism Treatments

Treatment

Some Potential Side Effects

Comments

Thionamides

Carbimazole

Allergic reactions (usually rashes)

Nausea

Peculiar taste

Infection (rare) due to a low white blood cell count

Joint aching

Decrease the production of thyroid hormones

Nonmetallic element

Iodine

Rash

Pain in the salivary glands

Decreases the production and release of thyroid hormones

Beta-blockers

In people with lung disease, may cause wheezing

Can worsen symptoms of peripheral vascular disease

Can cause depression

May reduce blood pressure (hypotension)

Block many of the stimulating effects of excess thyroid hormones on the heart

Radioactive isotope

Radioactive iodine

Hypothyroidism

Destroys the thyroid gland

Surgery

Thyroidectomy

Hypothyroidism

Removes all or part of the thyroid gland

