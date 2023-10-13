skip to main content
How to Use a Condom

  • Use a new condom for each act of sexual intercourse.

  • Use the correct size condom.

  • Carefully handle the condom to avoid damaging it with fingernails, teeth, or other sharp objects.

  • Put the condom on after the penis is erect and before any genital contact with the partner.

  • Determine which way the condom is rolled by placing it on the index finger and gently trying to unroll it, but only a little bit. If it resists, turn it over, and try the other way. Then reroll it.

  • Place the rolled condom over the tip of the erect penis.

  • Leave 1/2 inch at the tip of the condom to collect semen.

  • With one hand, squeeze trapped air out of the tip of the condom.

  • If uncircumcised, pull the foreskin back before unrolling the condom.

  • With the other hand, roll the condom over the penis to its base and smooth out any air bubbles.

  • Make sure that lubrication is adequate during intercourse.

  • Hold the condom firmly against the base of the penis during withdrawal, and withdraw the penis while it is still erect to prevent slippage.

