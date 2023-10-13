How to Use a Condom
Use a new condom for each act of sexual intercourse.
Use the correct size condom.
Carefully handle the condom to avoid damaging it with fingernails, teeth, or other sharp objects.
Put the condom on after the penis is erect and before any genital contact with the partner.
Determine which way the condom is rolled by placing it on the index finger and gently trying to unroll it, but only a little bit. If it resists, turn it over, and try the other way. Then reroll it.
Place the rolled condom over the tip of the erect penis.
Leave 1/2 inch at the tip of the condom to collect semen.
With one hand, squeeze trapped air out of the tip of the condom.
If uncircumcised, pull the foreskin back before unrolling the condom.
With the other hand, roll the condom over the penis to its base and smooth out any air bubbles.
Make sure that lubrication is adequate during intercourse.
Hold the condom firmly against the base of the penis during withdrawal, and withdraw the penis while it is still erect to prevent slippage.