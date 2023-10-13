skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

How Effective Is Contraception?

Method

Percentage of Women Who Become Pregnant During the First Year of Perfect Use*

Percentage of Women Who Become Pregnant During the First Year of Typical Use*

Hormonal methods (with estrogen and/or a progestin)

Oral contraceptives

0.3%

9%

Skin patch

0.3%

9%

Vaginal ring

0.3%

9%

(a progestin)

0.2%

6%

Contraceptive implant inserted under the skin

0.05%

Same as perfect use

(IUD)

0.2–0.6%, depending on the type used

Same as perfect use

Barrier contraceptives

Condom

2% with external (male) condoms

5% with internal (female) condoms

18% with external (male) condoms

21% with internal (female) condoms

Diaphragm with spermicide

6%

12%

Cervical cap with spermicide

10–13%

8% (higher among women who have had children)

Contraceptive gel

7%

14%

Contraceptive sponge (which releases spermicide continuously)

9% for women who have not had children

20% for women who have had children

12% for women who have not had children

24% for women who have had children

Spermicide alone

18%

28%

Other methods

Copper IUD

0.6%

Same as perfect use

Fertility awareness (rhythm) methods

4% or higher, depending on the method

24%

Withdrawal method (coitus interruptus)

4%

22%

* About 85% of women become pregnant during 1 year of frequent intercourse if no contraception is used.

In these topics