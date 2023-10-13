Drugs That Can Damage the Liver
Type of Drug
Examples
Antibiotics
Sulfonamides
Tetracyclines
Anticonvulsants
Valproate
Antidepressants
Antifungal drugs
Antihypertensive drugs (used to treat high blood pressure or sometimes kidney or heart disorders)
Antipsychotic drugs
Heart drugs
Hormones and related drugs
Anabolic steroids
Birth control pills (oral contraceptives)
Estrogens
Pain relievers
NSAIDs
Other drugs
ART drugs (used to treat HIV infection)
PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors (anticancer drugs)
Statins (used to treat high cholesterol levels)
Many types of chemotherapy, including immune checkpoint inhibitors
Medicinal herbs
Germander
Kava
Some energy drinks
ART = antiretroviral therapy; HIV = human immunodeficiency virus; NSAID = nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug.