Drugs That Can Damage the Liver

Type of Drug

Examples

Antibiotics

Sulfonamides

Tetracyclines

Anticonvulsants

Valproate

Antidepressants

Antifungal drugs

Antihypertensive drugs (used to treat high blood pressure or sometimes kidney or heart disorders)

Antipsychotic drugs

Heart drugs

Hormones and related drugs

Anabolic steroids

Birth control pills (oral contraceptives)

Estrogens

Pain relievers

NSAIDs

Other drugs

ART drugs (used to treat HIV infection)

PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors (anticancer drugs)

Statins (used to treat high cholesterol levels)

Many types of chemotherapy, including immune checkpoint inhibitors

Medicinal herbs

Germander

Kava

Some energy drinks

ART = antiretroviral therapy; HIV = human immunodeficiency virus; NSAID = nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug.

