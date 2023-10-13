skip to main content
Drugs for Hypertensive Urgencies in Children

Type

Drug*

Some Side Effects

Alpha-agonist

Significant drowsiness, fatigue, dizziness, dry mouth

Vasodilator

Headache, fast heart rate

Calcium channel blocker

Common side effects: Flushing, swelling of the lower legs or hands

Severe side effects: Angioedema (allergic swelling that affects the face, lips, and windpipe and may interfere with breathing)

Vasodilator

Common side effects: Dizziness, too low blood pressure, fluid retention

Severe side effects: Heart failure, fluid retention in the lungs, Stevens-Johnson syndrome

* These drugs are given by mouth (orally).

