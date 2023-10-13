skip to main content
Drugs Commonly Used to Treat Asthma

Drug

Some Side Effects

Comments

Anticholinergics (inhaled)

Dry mouth

Rapid heart rate

Usually used in combination with a beta-adrenergic drug

Short-acting beta-adrenergic drugs (inhaled)

Increased heart rate

Shakiness

For immediate relief of acute attack

Long-acting beta-adrenergic drugs (inhaled)

Increased heart rate

Shakiness

For ongoing treatment, not for acute relief

Not recommended for use alone (without other asthma drugs)

Ultra–long-acting beta-adrenergic drugs (inhaled)

Vilanterol

Runny nose and sneezing

High blood pressure

Cough

Headache

Not recommended for use alone (without other asthma drugs).

Corticosteroids (inhaled)

Fungal infection of the mouth (thrush)

A change in the voice

Inhaled for prevention (long-term control) of asthma

Corticosteroids (oral or injection)

Weight gain

Elevated blood sugar levels

Rarely, psychosis

Osteoporosis

Cataracts

Skin thinning and easy bruising

Insomnia

Used for acute asthma attacks and for asthma that cannot be controlled with inhaled therapy

Immunomodulators (injection)

Discomfort at the injection site

Rarely, anaphylactic reactions

Used in people with severe asthma to decrease use of oral corticosteroids

Leukotriene modifiers (oral)

Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis

Used more for prevention (long-term control) than for treatment

Mast cell stabilizers (inhaled)

Cromolyn

Coughing or wheezing

Useful for preventing attacks, often related to exercise, but not for treatment of an acute attack

Methylxanthine (oral)

Increased heart rate

Shakiness

Stomach upset

Seizures (if the blood level is high)

Serious heartbeat irregularities (if the blood level is high)

Can be used for prevention and treatment

Taken by mouth but can be given intravenously in a hospital

