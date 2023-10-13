skip to main content
Desirable Lipid Levels in Adults*

Lipid

Desirable Level

Total cholesterol

Less than 200 mg/dL (5.1 mmol/L)†

Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol

Less than 100 mg/dL (2.6 mmol/L)

High-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol

More than 60 mg/dL (1.6 mmol/L)

Triglycerides

Less than 150 mg/dL (1.7 mmol/L)

* These levels are a suggested guideline. Some people may need treatment even if their lipids are at these levels if they have risk factors or diseases such as coronary artery disease or stroke.

† mg/dL = milligrams per deciliter of blood; mmol/L = millimoles per liter of blood.

