Desirable Lipid Levels in Adults*
Lipid
Desirable Level
Total cholesterol
Less than 200 mg/dL (5.1 mmol/L)†
Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol
Less than 100 mg/dL (2.6 mmol/L)
High-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol
More than 60 mg/dL (1.6 mmol/L)
Triglycerides
Less than 150 mg/dL (1.7 mmol/L)
* These levels are a suggested guideline. Some people may need treatment even if their lipids are at these levels if they have risk factors or diseases such as coronary artery disease or stroke.
† mg/dL = milligrams per deciliter of blood; mmol/L = millimoles per liter of blood.