Dalfopristin/Quinupristin

Common Uses

Some Potential Side Effects

Serious infections caused by gram-positive bacteria (such as Staphylococcus and Streptococcus species) that are resistant to other antibiotics

Aching muscles and joints

Increased bilirubin* in blood

Pain and inflammation at the site where the catheter was inserted, especially if inserted in a vein in an arm or leg

* Bilirubin is a waste product that is formed during the normal breakdown of red blood cells. Bilirubin is processed and then excreted out of the liver.

