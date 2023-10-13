Complete Blood Count (CBC)
Test
What It Measures
Hemoglobin
Amount of this oxygen-carrying protein within a volume of blood
Hematocrit
Proportion of the total amount of blood (blood volume) made up of red blood cells (plasma makes up the rest)
Mean cellular (or corpuscular) volume (MCV)
Average volume of a red blood cell
Mean cellular (or corpuscular) hemoglobin (MCH)
Amount of hemoglobin per red blood cell
Mean cellular (or corpuscular) hemoglobin concentration (MCHC)
Average concentration of hemoglobin within red blood cells
Red blood cell (RBC) count
Number of red blood cells in a volume of blood
Red cell distribution width
Amount of variability in the sizes of the red blood cells
White blood cell count
Number of white blood cells in a specified volume of blood
Differential white blood cell count
Percentages and numbers of the different types of white blood cells
Platelet count
Number of platelets in a specified volume of blood