Comparing Soluble and Insoluble Fiber
Type of Fiber
Sources
Functions
Soluble
Apples (mainly in the flesh of the apple)
Barley
Beans
Citrus fruits
Lentils
Oat bran
Oatmeal
Pectin (from fruit)
Rice bran
Strawberries
Helps reduce cholesterol levels
May reduce the risk of atherosclerosis (including coronary artery disease)
Insoluble
Apples (mainly in the skin of the apple)
Brown rice
Pears
Prunes
Many vegetables, including cabbage, root vegetables, and zucchini
Whole grains and whole-grain breads and pastas
Provides bulk to feces and thus helps food move through the digestive tract, preventing constipation
Helps eliminate cancer-causing substances produced by the bacteria in the large intestine
Reduces pressure in the intestine, helping prevent diverticular disease
Makes people feel less hungry because it adds bulk to the diet, makes people chew more slowly, and keeps food in the stomach longer—and is thus helpful in losing weight