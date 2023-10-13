Common Symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis
Part of the Body
Examples
Nerves (affecting sensation)
Numbness
Tingling
A reduced sense of touch
Pain or burning
Itching
Eyes
Partial or complete loss of vision and pain in one eye
Dim or blurred vision
Inability to see when looking straight ahead
Uncoordinated eye movements
Genital organs
Difficulty reaching orgasm
Lack of sensation in the genital area
In men, erectile dysfunction
Muscles and coordination
Weakness and clumsiness
Difficulty walking or maintaining balance
Uncoordinated movements
Stiffness, unsteadiness, and unusual fatigue
Intestine and bladder
Problems controlling urination and bowel movements
Constipation
Speech
Slow, slurred, and hesitant speech
Mood
Mood swings
Inappropriate elation or giddiness (euphoria)
Inability to control emotions (for example, crying or laughing without reason)
Mental function
Subtle or obvious mental impairment
Memory loss
Poor judgment
Inattention
Other