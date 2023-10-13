skip to main content
Common Symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis

Part of the Body

Examples

Nerves (affecting sensation)

Numbness

Tingling

A reduced sense of touch

Pain or burning

Itching

Eyes

Double vision

Partial or complete loss of vision and pain in one eye

Dim or blurred vision

Inability to see when looking straight ahead

Uncoordinated eye movements

Genital organs

Difficulty reaching orgasm

Lack of sensation in the genital area

In men, erectile dysfunction

Muscles and coordination

Weakness and clumsiness

Difficulty walking or maintaining balance

Tremor

Uncoordinated movements

Stiffness, unsteadiness, and unusual fatigue

Intestine and bladder

Problems controlling urination and bowel movements

Constipation

Speech

Slow, slurred, and hesitant speech

Mood

Mood swings

Inappropriate elation or giddiness (euphoria)

Depression

Inability to control emotions (for example, crying or laughing without reason)

Mental function

Subtle or obvious mental impairment

Memory loss

Poor judgment

Inattention

Other

Dizziness or vertigo

