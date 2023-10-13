Common Specific Antidotes
Toxin
Antidote
N
Anticholinergic drugs
Coagulation factor Xa [recombinant], inactivated
Andexanet alfa
Antifreeze (ethylene glycol type)
Ethanol
Beta-blockers
IV lipid emulsion
Lactrodectus antivenom
Botulism
Botulinum antitoxin
Calcium channel blockers
Calcium
IV lipid emulsion
Cyanide
Heavy metals (such as arsenic, cadmium, lead, mercury, and zinc)
Insecticides† (many brands, which may contain carbamates and organophosphates)—ingredients should be checked)
Pralidoxime
Iron
Methanol (wood alcohol)
Ethanol
Methemoglobin‡-forming agents (such as aniline dyes, some local anesthetics, nitrates, nitrites, phenacetin, sulfonamides)
Scorpion sting (only the Centruroides species)
Centruroides immune fractionated antibodies
Snakebites§ (rattlesnakes and copperheads in the United States)
Rattlesnake (Crotalinae) antivenom
Sulfonylurea
Thallium
Prussian blue
Tricyclic antidepressants
L-Carnitine¶
Vitamin K
Fresh frozen plasma (FFP)
Prothrombin complex concentrate (PCC)
* Use is controversial.
† The antidotes cited are for carbamate and organophosphate insecticides only.
‡ Methemoglobin is an abnormal form of hemoglobin that is produced by certain poisons. Unlike normal hemoglobin, methemoglobin does not carry oxygen so the body's tissues do not get enough oxygen.
§ Antivenom is specific to the species of snake. There are many antivenoms, but rattlesnakes and copperheads cause most poisonous snakebites in the United States.