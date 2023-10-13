skip to main content
Common Specific Antidotes

Toxin

Antidote

N

Anticholinergic drugs

Coagulation factor Xa [recombinant], inactivated

Andexanet alfa

Antifreeze (ethylene glycol type)

Ethanol

Beta-blockers

IV lipid emulsion

Black widow spider bite

Lactrodectus antivenom

Botulism

Botulinum antitoxin

Calcium channel blockers

Calcium

IV lipid emulsion

Cyanide

Heavy metals (such as arsenic, cadmium, lead, mercury, and zinc)

Insecticides† (many brands, which may contain carbamates and organophosphates)—ingredients should be checked)

Pralidoxime

Iron

Methanol (wood alcohol)

Ethanol

Methemoglobin‡-forming agents (such as aniline dyes, some local anesthetics, nitrates, nitrites, phenacetin, sulfonamides)

Opioids

Scorpion sting (only the Centruroides species)

Centruroides immune fractionated antibodies

Snakebites§ (rattlesnakes and copperheads in the United States)

Rattlesnake (Crotalinae) antivenom

Sulfonylurea

Thallium

Prussian blue

Tricyclic antidepressants

L-Carnitine¶

Vitamin K

Fresh frozen plasma (FFP)

Prothrombin complex concentrate (PCC)

* Use is controversial.

† The antidotes cited are for carbamate and organophosphate insecticides only.

‡ Methemoglobin is an abnormal form of hemoglobin that is produced by certain poisons. Unlike normal hemoglobin, methemoglobin does not carry oxygen so the body's tissues do not get enough oxygen.

§ Antivenom is specific to the species of snake. There are many antivenoms, but rattlesnakes and copperheads cause most poisonous snakebites in the United States.

