Common Asthma Triggers
Triggers
Examples
Allergens
Dust or house mites, molds, pollen, animal dander, cockroach feces, pets, and feathers
Exercise
Particularly exercise in cold or dry air
Irritants
Firsthand and secondhand tobacco smoke, perfumes, wood smoke, cleaning products, scented candles, air pollution, strong odors, and irritating fumes
Viral respiratory infections*
In young children: Respiratory syncytial virus, rhinovirus, parainfluenza virus infection
In older children: Upper respiratory infections (particularly with rhinovirus) and pneumonia
Other
Emotions (such as anxiety, anger, and excitement)
Aspirin or other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)
* Viral infections are the most common triggers in children.