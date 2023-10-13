skip to main content
Classification of Blood Pressure in Adults*

Classification

Blood Pressure (mm Hg)

Normal blood pressure

Less than 120/80

Elevated blood pressure

120–129/less than 80

Stage 1 high blood pressure

130–139 (systolic blood pressure)

or

80–89 (diastolic blood pressure)

Stage 2 high blood pressure

140 (systolic blood pressure) or higher

or

90 (diastolic blood pressure) or higher

* People who have systolic and diastolic blood pressures in different categories are considered to be in the higher blood pressure category.

Information is based on the 2017 Guidelines for the Prevention, Detection, Evaluation, and Management of High Blood Pressure in Adults issued by the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association.

