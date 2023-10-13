Children Who Witness Domestic Violence
One study found that 11% of children in the United States are exposed to some form of family violence in a year and 26% are exposed to at least one form of family violence during their lifetimes (1). These children may develop problems including (2):
Also, children may blame themselves for the situation.
Older children may run away from home.
The perpetrator may also physically hurt the children. In homes where domestic violence is present, children are much more likely to be physically mistreated.
1. Hamby S, Finkelhor D, Turner H: Children’s exposure to intimate partner violence and other forms of family violence: Nationally representative rates among US youth. OJJDP Juvenile Justice Bulletin - NCJ 232272, 1-12, 2011. Washington, DC: US Government Printing Office
2. American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry: Domestic Violence and Children No. 109; Updated September 2023