Blood Tests*
Test
Reference Range or Threshold (Conventional Units†)
Acidity (pH)
7.35–7.45
Alcohol (ethanol)
0 mg/dL (more than 0.1 mg/dL usually indicates intoxication)
Ammonia
15–50 units/L
Amylase
53–123 units/L
Antinuclear antibodies (ANA)‡
0 (negative result)
0.4–1.5 mg/dL
Bicarbonate (carbon dioxide content)
18–23 mEq/L
Bilirubin
Direct: Up to 0.4 mg/dL
Total: Up to 1.0 mg/dL
Blood volume
8.5–9.1% of body weight
Calcium
8.5–10.5 mg/dL (slightly higher in children)
Carbon dioxide pressure (expressed as a comparison with how high the level of mercury [Hg] rises in a tube due to air pressure at sea level)
35–45 mm Hg
Carboxyhemoglobin (carbon monoxide in hemoglobin)
Less than 5% of total hemoglobin
CD4 cell count
500–1500 cells/μL
Ceruloplasmin
15–60 mg/dL
Chloride
98–106 mEq/L
Complete blood cell count (CBC)
See individual tests: Hemoglobin, hematocrit, mean corpuscular hemoglobin, mean corpuscular hemoglobin concentration, mean corpuscular volume, platelet count, and white blood cell count
70–150 μg/dL
Creatine kinase (CK), also called creatine phosphokinase (CPK)
Male: 38–174 units/L
Female: 96–140 units/L
Creatine kinase (CK) in its different forms (isoenzymes)
5% or less of CK-MB (the form that occurs mainly in heart muscle)
Creatinine
0.6–1.2 mg/dL
Electrolytes
See individual tests: Calcium, chloride, magnesium, potassium, and sodium (which are routinely tested)
Erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR)
Male: 1–13 mm/hour
Female: 1–20 mm/hour
Glucose
Fasting: 70–110 mg/dL
Hematocrit
Male: 45–52%
Female: 37–48%
Hemoglobin
Male: 13–18 g/dL
Female: 12–16 g/dL
Iron
60–160 μg/dL (higher in males)
Iron-binding capacity
250–460 μg/dL
Lactate (lactic acid)
Venous: 4.5–19.8 mg/dL
Arterial: 4.5–14.4 mg/dL
Lactic dehydrogenase
50–150 units/L
Lead
20 μg/dL or less (much lower in children)
Lipase
10–150 units/L
Lipids:
Cholesterol, total
Less than 225 mg/dL (for age 40–49 yr; increases with age)
High-density lipoprotein (HDL)
30–70 mg/dL
Low-density lipoprotein (LDL)
60 mg/dL
Triglycerides
40–200 mg/dL (higher in males)
Liver function tests
Magnesium
1.5–2.0 mg/dL
Mean corpuscular hemoglobin (MCH)
27–32 pg/cell
Mean corpuscular hemoglobin concentration (MCHC)
32–36% hemoglobin/cell
Mean corpuscular volume (MCV)
76–100 cubic μm
Osmolality
280–296 mOsm/kg plasma
Oxygen pressure (expressed as a comparison with the level of mercury [Hg] in a tube, which results from air pressure at sea level)
83–100 mm Hg
Oxygen saturation (arterial)
96–100%
Partial thromboplastin time (PTT)
30–45 seconds
Phosphatase (alkaline)
50–160 units/L (higher in infants and adolescents, lower in females)
Phosphorus
3.0–4.5 mg/dL
Platelet count
150,000–350,000/mL
Potassium
3.5–5.0 mEq/L
Prostate-specific antigen (PSA)
0–4 ng/mL (increases with age)
Protein:
Total
6.0–8.4 g/dL
3.5–5.0 g/dL
Globulin
2.3–3.5 g/dL
Prothrombin time (PT)
10–13 seconds
Red blood cell (RBC) count
4.2–5.9 million/mL
Sodium
135–145 mEq/L
Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH)
0.5–5.0 m units/L
Transaminases (liver enzymes):
Alanine (ALT)
1–21 units/L
Aspartate (AST)
7–27 units/L
Troponin in its different forms:
I
Less than 1.6 ng/mL
T
Less than 0.1 ng/mL
7–18 mg/dL
Uric acid
3.0–7.0 mg/dL
§
30–65 μg/dL
White blood cell (WBC) count
4,300–10,800 /mL
*Blood can be tested for many other substances as well.
†Units are explained in Appendix I. Conventional units can be converted to international units by using a conversion factor. International units (IU), a different system, are sometimes used by laboratories.
‡ Other antibodies can also be identified.
§Other vitamins can also be measured.