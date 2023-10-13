Type
Examples
Some Side Effects
Adrenergic blockers
Alpha-blockers
Fainting (syncope) with the first dose, awareness of rapid heartbeats (palpitations), dizziness, low blood pressure when the person stands (orthostatic hypotension), and fluid retention (edema)
Beta-blockers
With some beta-blockers, an increased triglyceride level
Alpha-beta blockers
Low blood pressure when the person stands and spasm of the airways
Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors
—
Cough (in up to 20% of people), low blood pressure, an increased potassium level, rash, angioedema (allergic swelling that affects the face, lips, and windpipe and may interfere with breathing), and, in pregnant women, serious injury to the fetus
Angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs)
—
Dizziness, an increased potassium level, angioedema (rarer than with ACE inhibitors), and, in pregnant women, serious injury to the fetus
Calcium channel blockers
Dihydropyridines
Dizziness, fluid retention in the ankles, flushing, headache, heartburn, enlarged gums, and an abnormally fast heart rate (tachycardia)
Nondihydropyridines
Headache, dizziness, flushing, fluid retention, problems in the heart's electrical conduction system (including heart block), an abnormally slow heart rate (bradycardia), heart failure, and enlarged gums
Centrally acting alpha-agonists
—
Direct vasodilators
—
Headache, an abnormally fast heart rate (tachycardia), and fluid retention
Diuretics
Loop diuretics
Decreased levels of potassium and magnesium, temporarily increased levels of blood sugar and cholesterol, an increased level of uric acid, sexual dysfunction in men, and digestive upset
Potassium-sparing diuretics
With all, a high potassium level and digestive upset
Thiazides and thiazide-like diuretics
Decreased levels of potassium and magnesium, increased levels of calcium and uric acid, sexual dysfunction in men, and digestive upset