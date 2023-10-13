skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Amount of Calcium in Some Foods

Food

Serving Size

Approximate Amount of Calcium (in milligrams)

Yogurt, plain, low fat

8 ounces

450

Yogurt, Greek, plain, low fat

8 ounces

260

Milk, low fat (1 %)

1 cup

310

Milk, fat free (skim)

1 cup

300

Soy beverage (soy milk), unsweetened

1 cup

300

Almond beverage (almond milk), unsweetened

1 cup

440

Rice beverage (rice milk), unsweetened

1 cup

280

Cheese, reduced, low, or fat free (various)

1½ ounce

120-490

Collard greens, cooked

1 cup

270

Spinach, cooked

1 cup

250

Bok choy, cooked

1 cup

190

Kale, cooked

1 cup

180

Chard, cooked

1 cup

100

Tofu, raw, regular, prepared with calcium sulfate

½ cup

430

Sardines, canned

3 ounces

330

Grapefruit juice, 100%, fortified

1 cup

350

Orange juice, 100%, fortified

1 cup

350

Adapted from the US Department of Agriculture and US Department of Health and Human Services. Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025. Available at DietaryGuidelines.gov.

In these topics