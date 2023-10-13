Amount of Calcium in Some Foods
Food
Serving Size
Approximate Amount of Calcium (in milligrams)
Yogurt, plain, low fat
8 ounces
450
Yogurt, Greek, plain, low fat
8 ounces
260
Milk, low fat (1 %)
1 cup
310
Milk, fat free (skim)
1 cup
300
Soy beverage (soy milk), unsweetened
1 cup
300
Almond beverage (almond milk), unsweetened
1 cup
440
Rice beverage (rice milk), unsweetened
1 cup
280
Cheese, reduced, low, or fat free (various)
1½ ounce
120-490
Collard greens, cooked
1 cup
270
Spinach, cooked
1 cup
250
Bok choy, cooked
1 cup
190
Kale, cooked
1 cup
180
Chard, cooked
1 cup
100
Tofu, raw, regular, prepared with calcium sulfate
½ cup
430
Sardines, canned
3 ounces
330
Grapefruit juice, 100%, fortified
1 cup
350
Orange juice, 100%, fortified
1 cup
350
Adapted from the US Department of Agriculture and US Department of Health and Human Services. Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025. Available at DietaryGuidelines.gov.