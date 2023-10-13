Acid-Base Disturbances and the Body's Response
Primary Disturbance
Example
Initial Blood pH
Compensatory Mechanism
Compensatory Change in Blood pH
Metabolic acidosis
Increased acid production in people with diabetes due to diabetic ketoacidosis
Too low
Increased breathing rate to expel carbon dioxide
Increases back toward normal
Respiratory acidosis
Decreased ability to breathe due to severe chronic lung disease
Too low
Increased excretion of acid in the urine
Increases back toward normal
Metabolic alkalosis
Loss of stomach acid due to vomiting
Too high
Decreased breathing rate to retain carbon dioxide
Decreases back toward normal
Respiratory alkalosis
Hyperventilation due to anxiety
Too high
Increased excretion of alkali in the urine
Decreases back toward normal