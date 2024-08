Microvascular decompression can relieve pain due to vascular compression of the affected cranial nerve in trigeminal neuralgia, hemifacial spasms, or glossopharyngeal neuralgia. For trigeminal neuralgia, pressure is relieved by placing a sponge is placed between the 5th cranial (trigeminal) nerve and the compressing artery (Jannetta procedure). Usually, this procedure relieves the pain, but in about 15% of patients, pain recurs.