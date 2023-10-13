Chromosomes are made up of arms called chromatids. Each chromosome has a short arm, designated as "p," and a long arm, designated as "q."

The centromere is the region where the 2 chromatids are held together.

Telomeres are regions at the ends of each arm of a chromosome.

A DNA molecule is 2 strands of DNA that wind around each other to resemble a spiral staircase containing millions of steps. Each extremely long DNA molecule is coiled up inside one of the chromosomes.