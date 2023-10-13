skip to main content
Posterior Tibial Nerve and Tarsal Tunnel

This drawing shows various tendons and nerves of the inner right ankle and foot.

The posterior tibial nerve runs through a narrow space called the tarsal tunnel, which is in the area where it passes underneath the flexor retinaculum. When the tarsal tunnel becomes compressed, or the tendon becomes inflamed, it can cause pain.

  • Tendon of the posterior tibial muscle

  • Tendon of the flexor digitorum longus muscle

  • Tibial nerve

  • Flexor retinaculum

  • Medial plantar nerve

  • Lateral plantar nerve

