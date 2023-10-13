Posterior Tibial Nerve and Tarsal Tunnel
This drawing shows various tendons and nerves of the inner right ankle and foot.
The posterior tibial nerve runs through a narrow space called the tarsal tunnel, which is in the area where it passes underneath the flexor retinaculum. When the tarsal tunnel becomes compressed, or the tendon becomes inflamed, it can cause pain.
Tendon of the posterior tibial muscle
Tendon of the flexor digitorum longus muscle
Tibial nerve
Flexor retinaculum
Medial plantar nerve
Lateral plantar nerve
