Layers of the Skin
This figure shows the 5 layers of the epidermis along with its basement membrane and the dermis. The basement membrane of the epidermis is a specialized structure located at the point where the dermis and epidermis meet (dermal–epidermal junction). The layers of the basement membrane contribute to the structural stability and integrity of the skin.
The lucid layer is present only in areas where the skin is thickened, such as the palms and soles.
The basement membrane is disproportionately enlarged so that its layers are easier to see.