Herpes Zoster (V1 Distribution of Trigeminal Nerve)
The rash of herpes zoster usually shows up along the path of the nerve that is involved. In this picture, the path of the branches of part of the trigeminal nerve gives the rash a sharp boundary between where the vesicles (bumps) appear and where they do not. The appearance of a vesicle on the tip of the nose indicates an increased risk of severe ocular involvement.
© Springer Science+Business Media