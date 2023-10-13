To determine the severity of a burn, doctors estimate what percentage of the body’s surface has partial-thickness or full-thickness burns. For adults, doctors use the rule of nines. This method divides almost all of the body into sections of 9% or of 2 times 9% (18%). For children, doctors use charts that adjust these percentages according to the child’s age (Lund-Browder charts). Adjustment is needed because different areas of the body grow at different rates.