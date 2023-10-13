Dermatophytid Reaction
A dermatophytid reaction is the body's reaction to a dermatophyte (fungal) infection and is a skin eruption that appears on an area of the body that is not the area where the infection first began. The reaction may appear in one of several forms, such as small, fluid-filled spots on the hands or feet (as shown in this photograph of the fingers).
Image courtesy of CDC/Dr. Lucille K. Georg via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Public Health Image Library.