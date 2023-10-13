Breast Reconstruction Using the Transverse Rectus Abdominis Muscle (TRAM) Flap Procedure
When a breast is reconstructed using tissue from the woman's body, it is called autologous breast reconstruction. Often, a muscle in the lower abdomen, called the transverse rectus abdominis muscle (TRAM), and a flap of skin and fat from this area (abdominal tissue flap) are used. The procedure is called the TRAM flap procedure.