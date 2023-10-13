skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon
Breast Reconstruction Using the Transverse Rectus Abdominis Muscle (TRAM) Flap Procedure
Breast Reconstruction Using the Transverse Rectus Abdominis Muscle (TRAM) Flap Procedure
Breast Reconstruction Using the Transverse Rectus Abdominis Muscle (TRAM) Flap Procedure

When a breast is reconstructed using tissue from the woman's body, it is called autologous breast reconstruction. Often, a muscle in the lower abdomen, called the transverse rectus abdominis muscle (TRAM), and a flap of skin and fat from this area (abdominal tissue flap) are used. The procedure is called the TRAM flap procedure.

In these topics