Amsler Grid
People can detect vision changes by doing the Amsler grid test:
Keep the Amsler grid in a place where it is seen every day (for example, refrigerator door or a bathroom mirror).
In good light while wearing reading glasses (if normally used), look at the grid from about 31 to 38 centimeters (12 to 15 inches) away.
Cover one eye. Look directly at the dot in the center of the grid with the uncovered eye. Notice if any of the lines look bent or wavy. See if any part of the grid looks blurry, dim, or out of shape.
Cover the other eye and repeat the test.
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