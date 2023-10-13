Whooping Cough With the Whoop
This child has whooping cough with the whoop. Only about half of people with whooping cough develop the typical whoop.
In this recording, the child coughs without breathing in until she has emptied her lungs of air. Then, she breathes in with a whoop.
Audio file courtesy of Doug Jenkinson, MD.
